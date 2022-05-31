Cass County: 3 ATV Crashes Over Holiday Weekend Resulting In Serious Injuries

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported 3 separate ATV crashes that occurred over Memorial Day weekend, all resulting in serious injuries.

On Saturday, May 28, at 10:09 a.m., a 15 year old male was driving an ATV in rural Boy River, MN. He lost control and struck into nearby trees. The juvenile male was wearing a helmet and it appeared speed was not a factor, according to a report. He was taken via helicopter to the Twin Cities area for serious injuries.

Another crash happened on Sunday, May 29, at 6:05 p.m., in Hackensack, MN, with a 42 year old female and a 3 year old passenger. The female appeared to have accelerated the speed of the ATV and struck into trees. The adult female and child were thrown from the ATV and also transported via helicopters to the Twin Cities area.

The third ATV crash happened shortly after on May 29, at 6:11 p.m., in Backus, MN. The 56 year old male was driving his ATV when he lost control and rolled into the ditch that was partially filled with water. He was taken via helicopter to Fargo, ND with serious injuries.