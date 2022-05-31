Deer River Clean Up Efforts

DEER RIVER, Minn.– It’s taking many Deer River agencies to get the city back on its feet.

The Deer River Police Department, Fire Department, Utilities Office, and more, are working together at cleanup efforts. And the sheer devastation in the area, is causing neighboring towns to step up to help as well.

“Itasca country sheriffs office search and rescue, they came over and set up their command post at the high school. They had several squads available for their patrol because the power was out in town all night.” Deer River Chief of Police, Brian Castellano, said.

The city has set out dumpsters along 4th avenue to dispose of any debris caused by the storm, free of charge.