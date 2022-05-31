Duluth East’s Sam McEvoy Signs National Letter of Intent

McEvoy signed with Edward Waters University to play baseball.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth East’s Sam McEvoy made his commitment official, Tuesday, carrying on his athletic career as part of the Edward Waters University baseball team.

The Tigers are located down in Jacksonville, Florida and last season brought home the National Championship for HBCU’s.

“I’ve kind of always wanted to go down South somewhere to play ball. I don’t know it’s just always kind of been a dream of mine and so when I saw the opportunity, I kind of just went for it. I just want to thank everyone that’s been here by my side. It’s been a journey for sure, but we’re here now,” says McEvoy.

So far this season, McEvoy is batting .347, with 17 hits, 11 RBI’s, with 16 runs scored.