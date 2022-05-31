Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Declares February 18th, 2022 “Alexander Sands Day”

The date coincides with the Duluth native's Cruiserweight Championship win which was the third title victory of his career.

DULUTH, Minn.- Few people in the Northland are as popular as pro boxer, “The Haitian Temptation” Al Sands and Tuesday he received a very special honor from Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. The best part was, he had no idea it was coming.

The date coincides with the Duluth native’s Cruiserweight championship win which was the third title victory of his career. Sands says he is always representing Duluth any time he steps into the ring.

“It’s where I’m from, it’s where I’ve built my name, built my brand, it’s where I raised my daughter, it’s everything. They’ve been my support system through all my goings on, whether it’s helping the youth, everywhere I’ve worked,” says Sands, “I made the hashtag Great in the 218 for a reason because it’s everything that is truly great in the 218 and it’s very cool to be recognized for the things I’ve done.”

Sand is currently ranked 11th in the country in the Cruiserweight division.