Grandma’s Marathon Organizer Reacts to Races Selling Out for the First Time in Seven Years

DULUTH, Minn. — The 1977 tradition of Grandma’s Marathon will resume in full-capacity June of 2022.

With all three races selling-out for the first time since 2016, the marathon organization, community members, and runners are excited to get back for this years event. In an interview with Zach Schneider, a member of Grandma’s Board of Directors, he stated that, “People are ready to be back at events like Grandma’s Marathon. Its not a common thing to fill every single space as far as participants, but this year has exceeded that.”

Grandma’s Marathon was cancelled in 2020 and ran at half-magnitude last year. After years of rebuilding and reconstructing the Marathon, the Northland and beyond will gather to celebrate and support 20,000 local and national participants. “We are itching to feel the energy of the city and of the runners once they show up for race day in a couple of weeks,” Schneider said.

The community plays a huge role in grandmas marathon, holding nine full-time Board of Directors members and thousands of others who work year-round to help make it a continuous success. Efforts of planning, product, support, and sponsorship have helped shaped Grandma’s Marathon into the universal attraction that it is, drawing in nearly $24 million for Duluth and nearby cities annually.

“Duluth Shows up for the runners. We welcome them with open arms every year and that makes their experience second to none and to tell their friends that they need to com back to Duluth and try Grandma’s Marathon,” said Schneider.

The marathon weekend will take place June 16-18 in Canal Park.