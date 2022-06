Prep Baseball: Rock Ridge Advances in Section 7AA Tournament

The Wolverines stay in the winners bracket, winning 8-5, they will go on to play Esko Thursday in Superior at 2 p.m..

DULUTH, Minn.- In round two of the Section 7AA tournament, Proctor takes on Rock Ridge, Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

