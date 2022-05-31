Red Cross Flooding Response

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – The flooding continues to get worse in Northeastern Minnesota, and THE Red Cross organization has been hard at work aiding those affected in the area.

Red Cross was called into action on May 13th and has six of their members helping the community by providing hydration and snacks for sandbaggers as well as disaster health services. So far, they have distributed more than 7 thousand waters and energy drinks, more than 7 thousand snacks, and more than 1 thousand pieces of fruit.

This year’s flood has drastically outpaced the one that took place in 2014, when Red Cross had responded for about 10 days.

“What’s worrisome about the flooding this year is there’s a lot more homes that are in jeopardy. So, we know that flooding was really bad in 2014 but the amount of homes that are in jeopardy, the amount of roads that are in danger of having to be closed, is really pretty concerning this year,” American Red Cross of Northern Minnesota Executive Director, Dan Williams says.

On Sunday alone, more than 30 thousand sand bags were filled.

There is still a lot of work to be done, and Red Cross anticipates their service will be needed for another two weeks or longer.