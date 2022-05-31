St. Luke’s Offering COVID Boosters for Kids Ages 5-11

St. Luke's is also continuing to offer the first and second shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DULUTH, Minn. – For kids ages five through 11 who have gotten their initial COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are now available at St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s is also currently offering the full vaccine series for kids who have not yet received their first or second shots. This is all part of St. Luke’s Pediatric Associates, highlighting the importance of kids receiving their booster as they continue to try to slow the spread of the virus.

“This hopefully will be a big step forward again to try to decrease hospitalizations, decrease severity of illness with COVID 19 for that age population,” Dr. Kevin Morgan said.

“We are excited to get that booster. Boosters have been around for a really long time, it’s not new and it’s just going to help give them a little boost in their immunity and keep them healthy and others healthy,” Tawney Kirchner, a parent whose three children received their boosters Tuesday, said.

To learn more or to book an appointment, visit the St. Luke’s website.