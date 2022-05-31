Superior Middle Schooler in Custody After Threatening Students



SUPERIOR, Wis.- A Superior Middle School student is in Police Custody Tuesday after school staff reported a list of other students the 12-year-old said he intended to harm.

According to a spokesperson with the Superior Police Department, a Speak Up Speak Out tip was reported to SMS staff in the morning, indicating the student threatened others at the school.

The 12-year-old student was immediately isolated and officers were dispatched to the school, with 2 detectives.

Investigators determined the student had shown another student a list of names of other Superior Middle Schoolers, and said he intended to harm those on the list.

According to officials the one who made the treat admitted he did so to scare the student he was showing the list to.

Superior Police have the 12-year-old in custody, and are awaiting referral to Douglas County Health and Human Services, requesting charges of felony Terrorist Threats and misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.