7AAA Section Title Game Awaits Hermantown Softball Team

The section championship game will be a rematch between Hermantown and Chisago Lakes.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown softball team battled their way back from the 7AAA elimination bracket to clinch a spot in Thursday’s section title game.

Standing in their way from a trip to the state tournament is Chisago Lakes, who knocked off the Hawks in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

“It’s so exciting and I think it’s important for the girls to realize that, just enjoy the moment, don’t make it bigger than it is, do us and just give it your all and if you leave everything out on the field we’ll have no regrets and I wouldn’t count us out,” says Hawks head coach Michelle Sweeney.

“It means everything, everything, I will lay anything down on the line for this, anything. I’m so excited. I’ve never been here before and I am just going to try my hardest,” says junior pitcher Natalie Vitek.

First pitch for Thursday’s section championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. at Forest Lake High School.