Douglas County Farmer’s Market Open for 2022 Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The Douglas County Farmer’s Market is back in Superior with a wide variety of offerings for the 2022 season.

All of the products sold at the market are raised, grown, or made by the vendors.

Sue Ann Dumke, the owner of Brule River Farm, says that although the season is off to a slow start, warm days like today keep her hopeful for future farming efforts.

Tunnel growing, hoop house growing, and cold-frame growing are just a few of the farming techniques she uses against weather barriers.

Sue says that market strives to provide fresh produce to the customers so that they know where the food has come from and how it was grown.

“I think the community is obviously key to what we do,” Dumke said. “What we do is primary to how they want to live and eat.”