Free BBQ And Produce For The Community

DULUTH, Minn.– One Duluth resident loves grilling out so much, that he’s sharing what he makes with anyone who’s hungry.

A husband and wife has been giving out free barbecue and produce for the community for around 60 years on the block of 12th avenue East on 3rd street They say that doing this is something they simply enjoy.

“People come through here, and they don’t have what it takes for them to have a full meal so to speak. So, the people where I get this from, they give it to me, and I give it to them, ” The man who gives away free food to community, Leroy McDowan, said.

If you’re looking to get a taste of this BBQ, he says there is no set schedule of when he grills, but adds that you can just follow the smell down his street.