Huskies Bats Come Alive for Win on Home Opener

The Huskies bats carried them to victory, winning 17-9.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies returned home to Wade Stadium Wednesday to face the Minnesota Mudpuppies for their Home Opener.

The Huskies bats carried them to victory, winning 17-9.

Next game of the series is scheduled for Thursday, first pitch is set for 12:05 pm at Wade Stadium.