Jury Finds Cloquet Man Guilty Of Murdering Pregnant Girlfriend, Her Son

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet man has been found guilty on all eight counts for murdering his pregnant girlfriend and her 20-month-old son.

Sheldon Thompson, 35, will get a mandatory sentence of life without release for the first-degree premediated murder conviction, according to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office.

It was in 2020 when Thompson killed Jackie Defoe, 27, her unborn child and her young son in their home on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Sentencing is set for June 15 at 3 p.m.