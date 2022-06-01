Lake Superior Zoo Hosts A Member Appreciation Night

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s member appreciation day at Lake Superior Zoo, and to celebrate they hosted a MAD Safari Night filled with a wide variety of enrichment activities and events.

Members were able to stay at the zoo after hours to enjoy free live music, an aerial performance, train rides, and even watch lions eat zebra meat. The experience of being at the zoo after hours is a treat for the employees and their members.

“Being at the zoo after hours in the evening is so much fun, and the animals act differently, the vibe is different. It’s always just a calm, fun feeling when people are here after hours,” Lake Superior Zoo’s Special Event Coordinator, Elizabeth Dixon, said.

The zoo sees these nights as a chance to give back to the members, and show them their appreciation. The Safari Night is said to be a fan favorite for families.

“This is the first time we’ve been to one of these member only events, but it’s been really awesome. I think we’ll probably try to get to every one we can,” Lake Superior Zoo Member, Tzaddik Oltman, said.

Lake Superior Zoo will be hosting more summer events, including a backyard bash event they will be hosting July 29th that will be open to the public.