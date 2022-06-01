North Shore Businesses Prepare for Summer Tourism Season

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With the calendar changing from May to June, businesses along the North Shore are preparing for a busy summer season.

At Burlington Station in Two Harbors, they are excited to see visitors return after a long and slow winter to try their sweets, visit their gift shop, and watch the model trains. They hope people make the effort to attend a number of events, which includes the Festival of Sails August 4th through the 7th.

“We’re definitely looking forward to everyone coming up the shore again,” says owner Callie Swanson. “Last year was a little bit (rough) with the fires and all that and no rain, it was a little difficult. This year it will be fun with everyone on the North Shore.”

Swanson says her business will keep her sweets inventory similar to past years, but will expand their nostalgic candies and specialty candies. The gift shops will also include new vendors, including shadow boxes made by a vendor in Proctor. “At Burlington Station we are all about giving life, so everyone that walks through the door we want them to have a great experience, the best customer service, and just really feel like they are at home on the North Shore.”

The business remains the host site for the Two Harbors Farmers Market, which got underway last weekend. It will be held every Saturday from 10 to 1.