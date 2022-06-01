St. Louis County Encourages Residents To Apply For HomeHelpMN Assistance

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Residents of St. Louis County are being encouraged to apply for HomeHelpMN assistance if they need help with past due mortgage payments or other housing expenses due to the pandemic.

If you would like to apply you need to own and live in a home in Minnesota and meet certain income requirements.

St. Louis County says for a household of four, their eligible income is up to $90,000 per year.

There are many areas in which financial assistance can be used for including past due mortgage payments, property taxes, certain insurance, and more. The maximum financial assistance amount per household is $35,000.

The deadline to apply is June 17 at 5:00 p.m.

If you would like to get more information or apply, click here.