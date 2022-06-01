UMD Plant Research Project Install Educational Signage Along Lake walk

DULUTH, Minn.– Those who spend time on Duluth’s Lake walk will now be able to learn more about the different plants and foliage along the way.

A UMD professor and volunteers put out signs today to mark the trees that university researchers will come back to and study to learn more about how Lake Superior affects the environment and tree life in Duluth. By gathering this information, scientists can better predict what is happening long term in the area. The new signage is just another step in this process, and will also educate Lake walk visitors along the way.

“Our volunteers, weekly go to each of these sites and they make observations about the trees so we can learn things about when they produce flowers, fruits, and seeds,” Associate Professor at UMD, Dr. Jessica Savage, said.

Each sign will identify the tree type, and have a QR code that links information about the program and the species. You can also find these signs at Boulder Lake Environmental Center and Bagley Nature Area, in addition to Lake walk.