DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth operations crew is responding to a water main break on 3401 East 1st Street.

Water that has been turned off is located along East 1st Street between 34th Avenue East and 36th Avenue East.

The amount of time it will take to repair the break is unknown.

Crews are working to repair the break as quickly as possible.

To see the latest utility outages, click here.