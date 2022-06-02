Coffee Conversation: Douglas County Jail Job Fair June 6

Dan Hanger,

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the FOX 21 morning show Thursday to talk to Dan Hanger about an upcoming “Jail Job Fair” happening Monday, June 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Government Center’s main atrium.

Stacey Minter, lieutenant of jail operations, says jailers can start at an hourly wage between $21.34 and $23.07.

No experience is necessary, other than a high school diploma, valid drivers license and at least 21 years old.

Interviews for qualified candidates will be given onsite.

