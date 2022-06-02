Coffee Conversation: Douglas County Jail Job Fair June 6

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the FOX 21 morning show Thursday to talk to Dan Hanger about an upcoming “Jail Job Fair” happening Monday, June 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Government Center’s main atrium.

Stacey Minter, lieutenant of jail operations, says jailers can start at an hourly wage between $21.34 and $23.07.

No experience is necessary, other than a high school diploma, valid drivers license and at least 21 years old.

Interviews for qualified candidates will be given onsite.