Duluth Huskies Fall at Home to Minnesota Mud Puppies

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting a big win in the home opener Wednesday night, the Duluth Huskies dropped Wednesday afternoon’s game to the Minnesota Mud Puppies 7-6 in 12 innings.

The Huskies will be back at home Friday night when they host the Willmar Stingers.