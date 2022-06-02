First Section Championship in 40 Years for Moose Lake/Willow River Softball

This will be the Rebels' first trip to the state tournament since 1982, when they won it all behind Minnesota State Hall of Famer Annie Adamczak.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Moose Lake/Willow River softball team battled back from the elimination bracket and picked up two wins over Cherry to win the Section 7A championship 7-1 and 11-1 in six innings Thursday afternoon at Braun Park.

