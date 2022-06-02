Grand Rapids Student In Custody After Firearm Found In Vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — On Thursday afternoon a student from Grand Rapids High School was taken into custody after a search of their vehicle.

The search was originally to find a vaping device, but the vehicle search by the Grand Rapids Police Department found a firearm and ammunition inside.

After finding the firearm and ammunition the search was immediately isolated to the parking lot of the high school.

No threats were made towards any students or staff, and the juvenile was taken into custody.

The case remains under investigation.