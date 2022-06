Hermantown Softball Falls in Section Title Game to Chisago Lakes

The Hawks finish their season with a 12-4 overall record and runner-up honors in Section 7AAA.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. – The Hermantown softball team would rally late against Chisago Lakes, but the Hawks would fall one run short as the Wildcats win 4-3 to capture the Section 7AAA championship Thursday afternoon.

