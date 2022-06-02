Hungry Hippie Tacos Now Open in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, MN – A taco joint familiar to residents of Grand Marais has opened up at a second location in Lincoln Park. Hungry Hippie Tacos opened over Memorial Day Weekend to bring their fry bread tacos to the Twin Ports. In addition to their fry bread being made from scratch every day, their smoked ale-beef brisket, pork apple brisket, and the spicy chicken are prepared fresh daily as well.

“We do have Mexican street corn tacos, or soft shell corn tacos, but we’re really more known for taking what is a taco and just putting a crazy twist on it that a lot of people haven’t seen before. For the most part it’s just fry bread, dough, and smoked meats and all sorts of fun, delicious flavors and crazy ideas that we like to really play around with what a taco can be,” said manager Casey Gillard.

Hungry Hippy Tacos is located at 1810 West Superior Street and they are open from 11 until 8 seven days a week.