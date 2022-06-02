Josh Berlo Leaving UMD to Become Athletic Director at Denver

Since his arrival in Duluth, 15 of the 16 Bulldog teams have reached the NCAA tournament, which includes back-to-back national championships for men's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – In his nine years as UMD’s athletic director, Josh Berlo has led the Bulldogs to their most successful era in recent memory. And now, he will be taking on a new challenge at another school.

Berlo has been named the new athletic director at the University of Denver. Since his arrival in Duluth, 15 of the 16 Bulldog teams have reached the NCAA tournament, which includes back-to-back national championships for men’s hockey team. In 2018, Berlo was named NCAA Division II Athletic Director of the Year. The announcement comes as two longtime UMD athletic administrators, Karen Stromme and Gary Holquist, will be retiring this summer, as well as UMD chancellor Lendley Black.

For the full release, click here.