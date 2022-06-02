Proctor Softball Rally’s Back for Section Championship Title

Rails are headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 2006.

RAND RAPIDS, Min.-Proctor outlasted Eveleth-Gilbert in a 3-2 win in the Section 7AA Championship game at Grand Rapids Sports Complex, for their first trip to the state tournament since 2006.

Payton Rodburg with the game tying solo home-run to get a rally going in the sixth. Lilly Hart comes up with the game winning RBI. Maddy Walsh gets the win in the circle with nine strikeouts through seven innings of work.

The Rails will await their seeding in the Class AA State Tournament, brackets will be released this weekend.