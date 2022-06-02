DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth will begin a reconstruction project on East First Street starting June 6.

This big project will include replacing the retaining wall along the south side of East First Street, replacing the sidewalk, replacing the curb and gutter, up-sizing the water main, and providing a new driving surface.

This project will also close Sixth Avenue East to Seventh Avenue East.

No parking will be allowed in the closed off areas.

Work for this project is set to last through the summer with a completion in the fall, according to the City of Duluth.