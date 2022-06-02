Superior Softball Clinches First Trip to State Tournament Since 1993

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Senior Emma Raye knocked in four runs and junior Haley Zembo struck out 13 batters in seven shutout innings of work as the Superior softball team knocked off SPASH 9-0 to clinch the program’s fifth-ever state trip to the state tournament and their first since 1993.

The Spartans now await seeding for the state tournament, which will be announced this weekend. The WIAA Division 1 tournament begins Thursday in Madison.