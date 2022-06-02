UWNEMN Looking For Volunteers To Sign Up For “Sandbag Bus”

CHISHOLM, Minn. — United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) is hoping to send four buses full of volunteers and sandbags to and from International Falls in June.

The UWNEMN has been donating food and beverages to volunteers as they are almost four weeks into filling sandbags in the International Falls/Kabetogama area.

“After speaking with county officials, it was clear volunteers are desperately needed there – not just to help with flooding but to provide relief to volunteers who have been working without a break for almost a month” the Executive Director of UWNEMN, Erin Shay said.

The buses are set to travel to and from International Falls on June 8, June 9, June 14, and June 15. In order to send buses off, volunteers are needed.

If you sign up for the “Sandbag Bus”, UWNEMN says they will provide a light breakfast, lunch, and snacks, and will leave Chisholm at 7 a.m. and return by 5 p.m.

UWNEMN recommends individuals be 16 years or older and they just need a minimum of 25 volunteers to secure group transportation on a coach bus.

If you are interested and would like to volunteer, sign up here.