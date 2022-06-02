Water Main Break At Intersection Of South 70th Ave West, Sherburne Street

DULUTH, Minn. — City of Duluth Operations Crew are responding to a water main break at the intersection of South 70th Avenue West and Sherburne Street.

Water turned off is located at South 70th Avenue West from Redruth Street to Waseca Street.

It is unknown how long the repair will take to be fixed.

The operations crew is working to repair the break and restore water as fast as they can.

