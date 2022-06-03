Cloquet Boys, Mesabi East Girls Capture Section 7AA Golf Championships

BIWABIK, Minn. – Thursday, the Section 7AA prep golf championships took place up at Giant’s Ridge.

On the boys side, Cloquet is heading back to the state tournament for the second straight year. They were led by junior Karson Patten and sophomore Anders Gunelson, who finished in first and second place, respectively.

On the girls side, it was Mesabi East taking home top honors led by a third-place finish from Maggie Lamppa. Kelby Anderson of International Falls took first place in the girls meet and will also be heading to state.