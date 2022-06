Coffee Conversation: FOX 21 Sports Director Sam Ali Bids Farewell To Station

DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21 Sports Director Sam Ali is leaving the station after four years to take a new opportunity closer to his family in Michigan. Sam stopped by the morning show Friday on his last day to talk to his best friend Dan Hanger about his time at FOX 21, look at embarrassing childhood photos of himself, and replay a viral moment on television that made “The Tonight Show.”

