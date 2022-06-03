Glensheen the Musical Opens at the NorShor Theatre

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, Glensheen the musical opened up for the first time in Duluth at the NorShor Theatre.

The award winning musical is based on the Congdon murders that happened at the Glensheen mansion. The seven person ensemble weaves in facts from the events while mixing in tone relevant music.

The show has been running since 2015 and returns once a year.

“We seem to hit it, or we found some vein that people are fascinated by the story, by the characters and I think we found the right approach to it. So, seeing it played in for many years at the History Theater in St. Paul and now in Duluth and other cities, it’s terrific,” Glensheen Book Writer, Jeffrey Hatcher says.

Cast say those who attend the show can expect to laugh, be moved and be left with the question of nature versus nurture.

The show opened Friday at 7:30 and will proceed to run Thursday through Sunday.