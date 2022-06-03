Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Ellie Gandy Commits to UW-Stout Women’s Lacrosse

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This week, Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Ellie Gandy signed her National Letter of Intent to join the UW-Stout women’s lacrosse team.

Gandy has suited up for the varsity squad since 2019 and battled back from a knee injury during her junior campaign. As a senior, she finished with three goals, one assist and six ground balls, helping the Lightning finish with a 10-5 overall record this season.