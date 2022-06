Huskies Bounce Back with Shut-out Win

The Huskies blanked the Stingers in Game One of the series.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies kept the Willmar Stingers off the board in a 6-0 win Friday night at Wade Stadium.

Game Two of the series will take place Saturday, first pitch is set for 3:05 P.M..