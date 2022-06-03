Protestors in Duluth Wear Orange Demanding Rep. Stauber Votes for Gun Reform

About 30 activists organized by the group the Northland Brady Chapter demanded Congressman Stauber vote yes on the Protecting Our Kids Act.

DULUTH, Minn.- Enough is enough – that was the message from protestors near Representative Pete Stauber’s (R MN-08) office in Duluth Friday, sporting the color orange for Wear Orange, or National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

They join the growing calls for gun reform across the nation.

Signs protestors waved included “protect kids, not guns” and quotes from the parents of kids killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde Texas, just over a week ago.

This protest also comes just one day after 4 were killed in a mass shooting at a hospital complex in Oklahoma.

The legislation would raise the age limit to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.

It was passed by a U.S. House panel Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rep. Stauber released the following statement to FOX 21: