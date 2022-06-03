Scott Sandelin Signs Two-Year Extension with UMD Men’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD and men’s hockey head coach Scott Sandelin have agreed to a two-year contact that will keep him with the team through the 2026-27 season.

The Hibbing native has been with the program for the past 22 seasons and has led the Bulldogs to seven straight NCAA tournament appearances and 11 overall during his tenure. That also includes three national championships in 2011, 2018 and 2019.

Sandelin is the winningest coach in UMD history with an overall record of 428-348-95. He also had a hand in producing three Hobey Baker award winners, three NCAA All-Americans and three Olympians.

