Sun Country Airlines Seasonal Flights out of Duluth International Returning this Year

DULUTH, Minn.- Sun Country Airlines will continue flying local travelers out of the Duluth International Airport during the winter and spring later this year.

According to a spokesperson with DLH, beginning December 16th, 2022 through April 17th, 2023, Sun Country will once again offer seasonal air service direct from Duluth to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida.

Flights will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays.

Travelers, the spokesperson said, can fly to additional Sun Country destinations by taking the Landline bus service to MSP Airport.