Superior’s Jake Kidd, Otto Berti Invited to Wisconsin High School All-Star Soccer Game

Kidd finished his senior year second in the state in goals and became the 13th Wisconsin player to score 100 career goals.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Superior’s Jake Kidd received an invite to take part in the Wisconsin High School All-Star soccer game, which will take place later this summer.

Kidd finished his senior year second in the state in goals and became the 13th Wisconsin player to score 100 career goals. And he won’t be alone at the event as his head coach Otto Berti will be coaching as well.

“I wouldn’t be going if wasn’t for Jake so I hand it to him for for giving me that opportunity. It’s been a great pleasure coaching him and his teammates. This was a great season we had, the best season of soccer that Superior has ever had. And it’s it’s because of the guys that are putting in the work. So I’m along for the ride and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it,” said Berti.

“When I had played my last game of high school, I was crying a lot. It was really sad. So being able to play this last game of actually high school with other high school players, it’s gonna be a lot of fun and I’m just going to try to take it all in and have that last moment,” Kidd said.

The all-star festivities will begin July 15th at Breese Stevens Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.