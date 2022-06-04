Hundreds of Anglers Cast Their Lines For ALS

DULUTH, Minn.- More than 100 anglers participated in the 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser Saturday.

“I am very fortunate to be put here today to fish for people. To step up and donate towards the cause. To be able to help others that are fighting this horrible disease,” Fisherman, Dan Peterson, said.

Organizers wished to raise 250 thousand dollars, while also bringing awareness to the disease.

“All the dollars that we raise are going to several different things. So, one of them is supporting the programs that provide medical equipment to patients, supporting services, just to help patients ad families navigate the challenges of ALS, but also a lot of our dollars are now going to research,” Tournament Director, Blake Kolquist, said.

A cause that was close to the organizers’ hearts, as well as those who cast their lines.

“My mom had ALS, she passed away 7 years ago. It’s very important for me to give back and help this fundraiser with all the help and support that they give people that are suffering from ALS. To help find a cure,” Peterson said.

With more than 100 participants, both virtually and in-person, the fundraiser has grown in the Northland. In its 27-year history, they have raised more than 3 and a half million dollars. Families continue to come back, as new participants arrive, year after year.

“Continuing the tradition has been important to us because ALS isn’t going to stop, and neither are we,” Kolquist said.

This annual fundraiser doesn’t end when boats are towed out of the water. They continued on with a social hour and dinner, where they hosted a live auction, and seminar on ALS, and crowned the fishing champion.