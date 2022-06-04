Noah Marcelo’s Second Grand Slam of Season Gives Huskies Sweep of Willmar Stingers

Noah Marcelo now has 12 RBI through six games in his second season with the Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – Second-year Duluth Huskies outfielder Noah Marcelo lifted a grand slam to left field, his second of the young season, to give the Huskies the 9-5 win over the Willmar Stingers.

Marcelo now has 12 RBI through just six games this season. JD Rogers went 3-for-5 with an RBI double on the day, while Harrison Kreiling gave up just one run on six hits over seven innings while striking out seven.

The Huskies hit the road next to take on the Bismarck Larks on Sunday, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m.