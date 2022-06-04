Proctor, Moose Lake/Willow River Learn State Softball Draws

Moose Lake/Willow River earns the No. 2 seed in Class A while Proctor earns the No. 1 seed in Class AA. Both teams will open the state tournament Thursday, June 9 at Caswell Park.

MANKATO, Minn. – State softball brackets have been released as the fun gets started next week.

In Class A, Moose Lake/Willow River is the No. 2 seed and will face unseeded Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. in the state quarterfinals.

In Class AA, Proctor earns the No. 1 seed and will face unseeded Pipestone Area in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, June 9 at 9:00 a.m.

The state semifinals are set to take place later that day with the state championships taking place on Friday, June 10. All games will take place at Caswell Park in Mankato, Minnesota.