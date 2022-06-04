Spring Into Summer at Duluth Studio’s Lakeside Market

Different activities were open to everyone of all ages like face painting, and a "build your own succulent plant" station.

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Studio Market in the Lakeside neighborhood hosted dozens of local artists and foodies for their second annual “Spring into Summer” outdoor artisan market.

“We have so many local artists in Duluth, and they don’t always have a venue to sell their art, or some of the venues are really expensive. This is a great way for them to kind of introduce themselves to the community,” Owner of Duluth Studio Market, Stacey Lacoursiere, said.

Duluth Studio Market will be holding an “Art in Autumn” outdoor market in September, which will include new food trucks, vendors, and activities.