Superior Public Library Starts Summer Reading Checklist

SUPERIOR, Wis.- With the school year coming to a close, the Superior Public Library finds a way to keep kids reading all summer long.

They announced the beginning of the summer season with easy reading tasks for kids to check off.

The program is aimed at readers under the age of five to get them excited about learning.

Some of the goals include “read outside” or “go to a library”.

Readers can earn a prize by turning in a completed task sheet to the library.

“It’s so important to do Summer reading programs because otherwise there’s a Summer slide where kids lose those skills over the Summer and so we’re helping to prevent that,” said Kelly Wiisanen, Manager of Youth Services. “We’re running out of sheets already, so we are off to a good start.”

The Superior Public Library provides paper trackers as well as ways to document progress through the app ‘Beanstack’.

The summer reading program goes until August 31.