Superior Softball Learns State Tournament Seeding

MADISON, Wis. – WIAA state softball brackets have been released as the action gets started next week.

Superior earns the No. 5 seed in Division 1 and will face No. 4 seed Cedarburg in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 9 around 2:00 p.m. The semifinals are set for Friday night with the Division 1 state championship set to take place Saturday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

