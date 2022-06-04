Volunteers Rush To Save Items, Structures as Rainy Lake Waters Flood Mallard Island

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, Minn.- The historic flooding of the Rainy River Basin near International Falls is soaking and filling buildings on Mallard Island, one of the 5 review islands used for wildlife research, education, and advocacy in Rainy Lake.

According to posts on the Mallard Island Facebook Page, volunteers have been working the past few weeks to save historic items — as structures on the island date back to the 1910s and 1920s.

Power had to be shut off over a week ago, causing volunteers to rely on a small solar charging system for cell phones.

Many of the historic structures, like the Cedarbark house and library, are filling with water, threatening decades-old contents.

As they continue trying to salvage that history, the Oberholtzer Foundation is taking donations online. You can also contact Rebecca at info@eober.org to be put on a volunteer list.

Mallard Island is one of 5 “review islands” part of a geological greenstone belt stretching all the way to Ontario rich in volcanic rock, quartz, and greenstone; plant species, and animals from bears to eagles.