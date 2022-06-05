Earth Rider Summer Markets Celebrating Local Vendors

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s been a great day to be outside. And the second annual Earth Rider Brewery Summer Markets are in full swing.

During the first Sunday of every month from now until September, Northlanders can enjoy an ice cold beer,

while browsing over a selections from more than 20 local vendors. Items for sale range from unique, sustainable, handcrafted, and locally-grown goods produced right here in the Twin Ports.

“Primarily, everyone is from the Superior/Duluth area, so it’s really nice to be able to support other people in our community that do craft work life we do with craft beer,” Earth Rider Events & Marketing Manager, Christina Livadaros, said.

Earth Rider Brewery also has a Winter Market. That is scheduled around the holiday season. But again, the summer market will continue into September.