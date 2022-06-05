Services for Duluth Councilor Renee Van Nett Begin Sunday Evening
DULUTH, Minn.- Friends and family posted on social media Sunday that services for the late city councilor Renee Van Nett began Sunday evening.
According to a tweet on the Councilor’s page, a wake took place Sunday at 6 p.m. followed by a feast at 7 p.m.
On Monday there will be a wake at 6 p.m., with a ceremony and feast at 7 p.m.
A funeral, ceremony, and feast, will happen Tuesday at 10 a.m.
All events will take place at the DECC’s Harbor Side Ballroom.
