59-Year-Old Eveleth Man Transported To Duluth Hospital After Stabbing

EVELETH, Minn. — The Eveleth Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in Eveleth occurring around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located a 59-year-old male victim on the 200 block of Cleveland Street.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was immediately taken to Essentia Health in Virginia, but later taken to a Duluth hospital where he is now being treated for injuries.

The police department is investigating who the suspect may be, but do not believe anyone is in danger, according to a police report.

If anyone has any information regarding the stabbing, call Eveleth Police Department at 218-744-7560.